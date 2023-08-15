Ange talks to Dr. Ronald Benner, the president of the American Optometric Association. He says kids don’t always know how to tell a parent they’re having a hard time seeing, so it’s recommended to take your child to see an optometrist once a year.
by: Megan Belcher
