For weeks, we asked you to vote on who has the best ice cream in the Tri-State. You let us know definitively, the best place for ice cream is the Sebree Dairy Bar!

The Sebree Diary Bar has been around for about 20 years, and clearly made a name for themselves. They offer 12 hard ice cream flavors, as well as sundaes and shakes and banana splits. Besides ice cream, they offer catfish dinners, double cheeseburgers, fries, footlong chili dogs, and that’s just naming a few.