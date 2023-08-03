Renowned for their thin crust pizza, Algonquin’s Bar and Grill is a hidden gem in Henderson.

While they’re known for their thin crust pizza, the most popular is their Stromboli pizza. They also have a big variety of sandwiches like the classic Stromboli, ham and cheese, and the Philly. They even have a bacon triple cheeseburger.

If you’re more of an appetizer person, they have fried cheese cubes, mushrooms, cauliflower or okra, corn nuggets, and, of course, fried green tomatoes.

Algonquin’s is more than just great food, it’s about having a good time with friends. They have cornhole with their outdoor seating, and darts and pool inside. Fridays and Saturdays are karaoke nights. Happy hour is 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. every day, and sometimes they have bucket specials.

Algonquin’s Bar and Grill is located at 213 US HWY 2084 in Henderson. They are open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., and Sunday from 12 p.m. until 2 a.m.