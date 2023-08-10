You’ve never tasted BBQ sauces like this before – because you can ONLY get them at Bad Ash BBQ in Madisonville.

Every day, they whip up their special sauces every day; bad ash sauce (traditional mild), sweet ash (thick & sweet), kick ash (vinegar hot), and white ash sauce. Try their nachos. They come with three layers of cheese, pulled pork, baked beans, onions, black olives, and their homemade cheese sauce on top.

You can also get mutton at Bad Ash BBQ. Cooking is a two-day process. It starts with local meat, then they cut it apart, place it on the smoker, cook it overnight, and the next morning they wrap it and sweat it so it’s tender and juicy.

The most popular dish is their ribs. To cook, they start with the spare rib, making it St. Louis style, then they take off the membrane, season it, and put it on the smoker. After about four hours, they wrap the ribs, add a brown sugar glaze and put it on the big smoker and let them sweat until the meat is falling off the bone.

Bad Ash BBQ is located at 206 Madison Square Dr. in Madisonville. They are open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. The dining room closes at 2 p.m., but the drive-thru stays open until 7 p.m.