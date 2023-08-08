Behind the Times Bakery in Tell City has been around for five years. It’s a charming restaurant and coffee shop on Main Street.

At Behind the Times, the bread and pastries are made fresh every day. The biggest pastry seller is their cinnamon roll. Try the pig and pimento sandwich. It has shaved ham with house seasoning and pimento cheese. Or another favorite sandwich is the farmhouse sandwich, which is a toasted biscuit with shaved ham, egg, cheese, and homemade pepper jelly. And, of course, you can always get the classic biscuits and gravy.

They also offer a variety of unique coffees. It’s all locally roasted. Try the Miss Hazel latte, or the S’mores, or maybe the peanut butter cookie cold brew.

There will be a pie eating contest during Schweizer Fest. Contestants will have to eat as many blueberry pies as they can within the time limit. The contest raises money for United Way.

Behind the Times Bakery is located at 411 Main Street in Tell City. They are open Tuesday through Friday 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday from 6 a.m. until noon.