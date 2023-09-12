Ron Rhodes creates his own burger at Big Top Drive In in Evansville.

You’ve probably seen their big clown out front, but did you know Big Top Drive In also won best burger in Evansville this year?

Ron decides to make his own burger. He makes a burger with an egg, onion rings, tomato and pickles. But you can get your burger any way you like.

Big Top is well-known for their ice cream cones, but their biggest seller is their giant banana split. The traditional banana split is made with vanilla ice cream, banana, pineapple, strawberry, chocolate syrup, whipped cream and nuts.

You can get tenderloins all-year round at Big Top. For sides, they have classic options like onion rings, tater tots or cheesy tots.

Big Top Drive In is located at 1213 W Maryland Street in Evansville. They are open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and until 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.