Bosse Field has been around for more than a hundred years, but some of the food dishes have only been around for a few weeks.

They’ve expanded off the typical ballpark menu and added an “Otter dog.” It comes with pickled chips, onions, pulled pork, and sour cream with barbecue drizzled on top. They also serve some amazing ribs.

Also new this year are fried pickle chips. And they have soft serve and hand scooped ice cream.

Tuesdays are family nights at Bosse Field. For $40, you can get four tickets which includes admission for four people, four hotdogs, four chips, and four waters. On Sundays during the ‘dog days of summer,’ you can get a hotdog for two dollars.