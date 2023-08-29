The Dairiette may be known for their milk shakes, but they also serve up plenty of savory food.

Just in time for fall is the pumpkin patch pie milkshake. It comes in a frosted cup dipped in Cinnamon Crunch, a dollop of Ice Cream, with a whole piece of Pumpkin Pie, whip cream and Caramel Drizzle. The most popular milkshake is the brownie mountain. And the most popular extreme sundae is the banana split.

When it comes to sandwiches, the Juicy Lucy is king (or queen). It’s a cheese-stuffed burger with cheese on top, as well. But the Nashville hot chicken sandwich is also very popular. It’s an all-white meat breaded chicken sandwich with spicy-n-sweet in-house seasoning.

The jalapeno cheese bites are a highly desired side dish with in-house ranch dressing. And of course they offer mozzarella sticks with marinara sauce.

The Dairiette is located at 711 Atkinson Street in Henderson. They are open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.