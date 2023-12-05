The favorite burger joint is Henderson since 1965 is the Dairiette – home of the ‘Juicy Lucy.’

So what is a ‘Juicy Lucy?’ It’s a burger stuffed with cheese. Another classic is their bare-battered mozzarella sticks, tossed in their Nashville seasoning with Ranch dressing. Both the seasoning and the dressing are made from scratch.

They’ve got some new treats for the holiday season like their Rockin’ Round the Christmas Tree Extreme Milkshake. It’s a cherry milkshake in a frosty cup, dipped in sprinkles, topped with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream and a Christmas tree-shaped brownie.

They also have banana pudding, made in-house, with real bananas, vanilla wafers and topped with whipped cream.

To warm-up during the cold, winter months, they have their delicious chili. It’s made of ground beef, chili beans, and seasoning. A simple, but tasty item. They also have burgoo and bean soup until March 1.

The Dairiette is located at 711 Atkinson St. in Henderson. They are open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., until 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays.