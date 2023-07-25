El Charro Mexican Restaurant in Evansville has been around for 22 years. It’s home to the anaconda burrito, which is two feet long.

Every day, for just $9, you can get an entire lunch. Consider one of their most popular dishes: the chimichanga. A flour tortilla filled with your choice of shredded beef or spicy chicken breast, deep fried to a golden brown, topped with cheese salsa, served with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo rice and beans.

Another one of their most-liked dishes is their taco salad. It’s a crispy flour tortilla shell with melted cheese, topped with seasoned ground beef or tender shredded chicken cooked with peppers, onions and tomatoes or pico de gallo.

But don’t forget about the Anaconda Challenge. Inside this massive burrito are steak, shredded chicken, shredded beef, rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo and sour cream. If you eat the entire burrito, you get a free shirt. The top 10 fastest scores will get to compete for $500 in gift cards to El Charro. The restaurant owner plans to have the competition at the end of Fall Festival.

El Charro is located at 720 N Sonntag Avenue. They are open Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. until 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday until 9:30 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.