A pizza with the ‘works’ at The Fish Hut in Petersburg, Indiana.

The Fish Hut has been around for more than 35 years. While ‘fish’ is in the name, they are renowned for their pizza.

Their specialty pizzas are mainly the works, but they don’t actually serve a ‘fish’ pizza. They only serve one fish, codfish on a sandwich. And they serve about 300 pounds of it a week, which is about 150 sandwiches a day. They also sell a lot of cheeseburgers.

Just about any sandwich comes with a basket of side dishes, as do most of the pizzas. For appetizers, they serve fried pickles, Portobello mushrooms, cheese sticks, cheese cubes, and onion rings.

The Fish Hut is located at 301 S. 9th Street in Petersburg, Indiana. They are open 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday.