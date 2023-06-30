Hoosier Burger Co. on the east side of Evansville. They are known for their burgers, they also serve up pizzas and plenty of sweet treats.

For this Tasty Tuesday, Ron Rhodes tries their Grippos Double Cheeseburger, which comes with caramelized grilled onions, smoky mayo, and Grippos chips. They also have specialty burgers which are called ‘cheese double cheeses.’ Their most popular side dish is the chopped cheese fries as a side, which is really a whole meal itself. The fries are topped with beef patty, grilled onions, peppercini rings, and topped with their house-made Hoosier sauce.

Besides burgers, their pizzas are also very popular. For the daring, try their Hell Boy pizza. It has crumbled sausage, sausage, and a hot honey drizzle. That drizzle is made with red chili pepper flakes and honey.

One of their sweet treats, called a blendeez, is inspired by a breakfast cereal: it’s vanilla ice cream blended with Cinnamon Toast Crunch. Their best seller is the Fruity Pebbles blendeez. They also have several milk shake options like dreamsicle, butter pecan, chocolate covered banana, and caramel cinnamon bun.

Hoosier Burger Co. is located at 325 Green River Rd. They are open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and they are closed on Sundays.