JJ’s 270 Burgers and Pies has been open in Henderson for a year and a half, and they offer both sweet pies and pizza pies.

The most popular pizza is the buffalo chicken pizza in a deep dish crust. If you can’t eat gluten, they also have a cauliflower crust.

You can also get sandwiches like strombolis at JJ’s. Their strom has pepperoni, sausage, pizza sauce, and lots of mozzarella cheese. They also offer grilled cheese sandwiches, Philly cheesesteaks, ribeye steak sandwich, ham and cheese, and hamburgers. And since it’s fall, they also have chili.

Tuesdays are family nights and if you buy one pizza, you can get the second one half price (with free breadsticks). Every night, you can buy a 16-inch two-topping pizza and 30 bone-in wings for $39.

JJ’s is located at 506 N Green St. in Henderson. They’re open Monday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. until 9 p.m., until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and Sunday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.