Joey Za’s food truck whips up award winning Philly cheesesteaks and Strombolis. Don’t forget to ask about their smash burgers.

Joe Notter spent some time in Philadelphia learning how to make the best Philly cheesesteak. Two of their more popular ones are the Broadstreet Bully and the Whiz Wit. ‘Whiz wit’ is a Philly phrase and it means they’ll put Cheese Whiz and onions on the cheesesteak.

While Ron Rhodes was there, Joey made one of their 17 inch pizzas with hand-tossed crust – this one is topped with jalapenos and onions. All of their pizzas are custom made, no pizza is the same.

Joey Za’s Pizza & Steaks is a food truck that travels around the greater Evansville area. If you want to give them a try, check out their Facebook to see where to find the food truck.