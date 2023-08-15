Lock & Keel Pub & Grill is owned by a merchant marine who selected dishes he likes from around the world to put on the menu.

The owner brought down a chef from Alaska to put together this unique menu which includes Alaskan salmon, mahi mahi tacos, and gyros cooked on an open spit. And their sliders are made with three different varieties of wagyu beef.

What looks like pink lemonade is actually a bubble bum vodka that is used to make blow pop martinis. They also have a walnut whiskey, cinnamon gin, and in the fall they will offer a pumpkin spice rum.

They also have live entertainment Friday and Saturday evenings. Wednesdays will be trivia night, Thursdays for football, and Sundays will be cornhole night. The owner plans to start a cornhole league.

Lock & Keel Pub & Grill is located at 711 7th Street in Tell City. They are open Wednesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.