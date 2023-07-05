What used to be Bangie’s Cafe in Henderson is now Moody’s Restaurant. They menu is pretty much the same – including the famous Colonel Jim Chicken.

The main change to the menu is they added breaded tenderloins. They also offer free banana pudding on Mondays.

For breakfast lovers, you can get breakfast all day. And they have plenty of options for breakfast like blueberry pancakes, chocolate chip pancakes, French toast, biscuits and gravy, and omelets. They can make your omelet anyway you want, but their supreme omelet is popular – it has bacon, sausage, ham, tomatoes, peppers and onions.

While they serve breakfast all day, you can also get lunch. They have a Moody Bleu, which is similar to a Cordon Bleu. It’s made with grilled or crispy chicken, with a slice of swiss cheese and a slice of ham.

Moody’s Restaurant is located at 136 Second Street in Henderson. Hours are 5:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Starting in August, their hours will be extended and they’ll open on Saturdays as well.