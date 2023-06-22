There’s something for everybody at Niko’s Bakery and Café in Owensboro from the breakfast sandwiches, to their sweets and even artwork by local artists.

You might recognize the scrap metal sculpture they have out front – that’s Ole Mac, and he was created by a local artist. In fact, the walls of the café are filled with local artwork that you can purchase. And the café doesn’t take a commission, the price of the art goes directly to the artist.

The busiest time of day at Niko’s is lunchtime, and for good reason. One of their most popular sandwiches is the Porchetta, made with a slow roasted Italian port butt with pesto, aioli, feta cheese, pickled peppers and mixed greens on fresh ciabatta bread.

Two of their most popular desserts are their cookie butter cheesecake and their quadruple chocolate chunk cookie. The cookie has four types of chocolate: dark chocolate, 55% chocolate, milk chocolate and semi-sweet chocolate.

Niko’s Bakery and Café is at Wesleyan Park Plaza at 601 Emory Dr. in Owensboro. They’re open Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., and they are closed on Sunday.