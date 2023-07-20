Known for their steak and ribs, Oasis Southwest Grill in Madisonville is the place to be just about any summer night.

Everything is made daily, in-house. One of their dishes you have to try are the St. Louis ribs. They are smoked for 20 hours and the meat just falls off the the bone. They also have a jalapeno beer cheese burger that comes on a pretzel bun.

Oasis also serves amazing burgers. One of the most popular is the steak burger; it features tomatoes from a local Amish farm.

There are different specials each day of the work week. They have live bands on Thursday nights.

Oasis Southwest Grill in Madisonville at 540 Powell Drive. The are open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and until 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.