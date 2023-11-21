Oink Inc Steakhouse and Southern Kitchen is so much more than a barbecue joint; they have specialty sauces that were perfected decades ago. And you have to try the ‘totchos.’

So what is a totcho? It’s a tater tot with chori-queso, bacon, smoked pork and some green onion garnish. The “totcho challenge” includes four other types of totchos: reuben, buffalo chicken, triple pig, and brisket.

The brisket mac attack and another big seller. It’s creamy mac and cheese, smoked brisket, fried green onions and cherry chipotle sauce.

You’ll want a good drink to wash down those meats. Their mixologist makes his own ice that melts slower in your drink. The favorite drink is the Lavender. It’s made with Empress gin (which gives it a purple color), lemon juice, lavender syrup and ginger beer on top.

Oink Inc Steakhouse and Southern Kitchen is located in Jasper at 408 Main Street. They are open Tuesday and Wednesday from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Thursday until 8:30 p.m., Friday until 9:30 p.m., Saturday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday brunch from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.