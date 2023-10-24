They’ve been on Evansville’s west side for a while, now you can also get Osaka in Newburgh.

Osaka is a Japanese hibachi and ramen noodle restaurant. You get more than just a bowl of ramen at Osaka. For example, in one dish, you can get shoyu ramen with pork, eggs, mushrooms, scallions and corn. But you can create your own ramen bowl with seven different items to choose from. They also have sushi and poke bowls.

Try the Newburgh roll; it’s a sushi roll that comes with spicy crab, avocado, cucumber with white tuna, spicy mayo, and masago, which is a fish egg. Other big sellers are the California roll and deep fried rolls.

They offer carry-out and delivery with Door Dash and Grub Hub. Osaka is located at 4222 Bell Road in Newburgh. They’re open Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m., and until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.