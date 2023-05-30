There’s a new Korean restaurant in town – Jumak!

A new locally-owned Korean restaurant is now open in the Tri-State. The Moschner family owns and operates Jumak on the east side of Evansville at 5702 E Virginia St. One of their specialties is the Jaeyuk-Bokum, a spicy pork dish. Another delicious dish is kimbap, seaweed rolls. It can be ordered as a vegetarian dish or as a beef dish.

Jumak is also putting a different spin on an old American favorite – the hotdog. It comes on a stick. With the K-style hotdog you can have all hotdog, all cheese or half-and-half on the inside rolled in either potato or sweet potato.

And don’t forget to try the Korean fried chicken. It comes plain or sauced, and the sauce is made in-house. It comes with pickled radish, and a rolled omelette.