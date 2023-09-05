If you’re building that taco or burrito bowl, you can get as many toppings as you want- at no extra cost.

Ron makes a quesadilla and puts everything but the kitchen sink on it. Since it’s buffet-style, he can get whatever, and how ever much, he wants.

Odoba has options galore. Whether you want a burrito, quesadilla, bowl, to different types of rice and beans, and many different sauces.

Qdoba Mexican Eats is located at 922 N Burkhardt Rd in Evansville. They are open 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and until 8 p.m. on Sundays.