The former Double D’s in Boonville is now RJ’s Restaurant. You can still get some of the same great dishes – and more.

If you’re worried you can’t get that award-winning fried chicken, never fear. It is just as good as it always was. And try their chicken bacon ranch baked potato which is loaded with grilled chicken, bacon, shredded cheese, lettuce and topped with house seasoning.

For dessert, they have some amazing pies made fresh every day. Pick from lemon meringue, coconut, peanut butter, chocolate, pecan, and every once in a while, they’ll have a specialty pie.

They have a different special every day. Mondays are fried chicken, Tuesdays it’s country fried pork steak, Wednesdays are meatloaf day, Thursday evenings are all about livers and gizzards, and on Friday the special is catfish fiddlers or ribeye.

RJ’s will be adding a patio area where people can eat and play cornhole. There will even be a couple of fire pits. They hope to have it open by September.

RJ’s Restaurant and Bar is located at 1206 E Main Street in Boonville. They are open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., and until 9 p.m. on Fridays. Starting in September, they’ll be open on Saturdays.