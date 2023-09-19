The original Roca Bar may have closed their doors earlier this year after nearly half a century at the same location, but the doors opened at a newer – bigger – location with an even bigger menu.

Roca Bar is known for their pizza, so of course when they started serving breakfast, it included a breakfast pizza. It has gravy for the base and is topped with eggs, bacon, sausage and ham. Another great breakfast item is the haystack, like a loaded biscuit with gravy. It has biscuits, potatoes, eggs and bacon or sausage.

Roca Bar now offers plate lunches. They have chicken and dumplings, grilled tenderloin, chicken fried steak, chicken alfredo, smoked sausage, herb chicken, just to name a few. For a side, you can get mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, green beans, apples, or mac and cheese.

They also offer a variety of sandwiches like ham and cheese, the Roc-a-boli, Luke-a-boli, chicken bacon ranch, fish sandwich, grilled cheese and of course, burgers.

Roca Bar is located at 4600 Washington Ave. in Evansville. They are open every day from 6 a.m. until 10 p.m., and until 11 p.m. on weekends.