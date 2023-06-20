Planning a day trip to Santa Claus, Indiana? Make sure you try the barbecue, pizza and soft serve ice cream at S&S BBQ & Pizzeria.

The Grinch pizza is the signature pizza at S&S and it has a sweet Thai chili base, which gives a hint of a bite. It’s topped with more than a pound of pulled pork, and has green peppers and onions. Their other big seller pizza is their chicken bacon ranch pizza.

They also have a homemade lunch special every day. On Tuesdays the special is a loaded baked potato, and on Wednesdays it’s lasagna. They also do a soup of the day.

S&S has plenty of delicious side dishes, too, like deep fried Portobello mushrooms and loaded nachos with cheese, pulled pork, onions, jalapenos and sour cream.

If you don’t feel like dining in, S&S has a carry-out window for desserts with more than 10 soft-serve flavors, including birthday cake and butter pecan.

S&S BBQ and Pizzeria is located at 21 N Kringle Place in Santa Claus, Indiana. Hours change monthly, so check their Facebook page before you head over.