Sharing a personal tie to Niko’s Bakery in Owensboro, Sassafras Restaurant is the perfect place for dinner and a show. They’re also known for having best French fries in town.

Brothers Matt and Denny Weaver are restauranteurs – Matt has Niko’s Bakery, and Denny has Sassafras. Both in Owensboro. And Sassafras strives to stay as ‘Kentucky’ as possible with their menu. They serve a Kentucky specialty – the hot brown. For the Sassafras hot brown, they use sorghum sourdough, add smoked turkey, swiss cheese, mornay sauce, bacon, charred cherry tomatoes, and topped with parsley.

You can also get drinks at the Sassafras bar. One of their specialties is the smoked Manhattan, which features bourbon barrel smoked cherries. It’s also made with Green River, which is an Owensboro bourbon.

Upstairs at Sassafras is a showroom and every Saturday night they feature local musicians. The room is also available to rent for private events.

Sassafras is located at 420 Frederica Street in Owensboro. They are open Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.