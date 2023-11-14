Schnitzelbank Restaurant in Jasper is renowned for it’s authentic German food, and there’s plenty of other savory grub on their menu.

They have three different types of sausages: brat, bock, and knock. The potato pancakes are also a favorite among customers. Those come with apple butter. And of course, you gotta try the kraut balls.

When it comes to wine, there’s one you can’t get anywhere else in the U.S. This wine is available courtesy of Jasper’s sister city Pfaffenweiler in Jasper.

Try the 2 inch pork chop served only on Tuesday and Saturday nights. Schnitzelbank is also well known for their fried chicken.

Just in time for Christmas, they offer a peppermint cheesecake. But the apple strudel is the most popular dessert they offer. It’s served with cinnamon ice cream.

Schnitzelbank is located at 393 3rd Avenue in Jasper. They’re open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.