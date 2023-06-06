Preview of the 2023 Strawberry Festival at The Cottage Farm Stand in Sorgho, KY.

It’s the 2nd annual Strawberry Festival at the Cottage Farm Stand in Sorgho this weekend, June 10 and 11, and they’re ready for bigger crowds!

You’ll be able to purchase things like: strawberry pies, strawberry cakes, strawberry cookies, strawberry muffins, strawberry chocolate chips, strawberry cheesecake, sugared strawberries, freeze dried strawberries, strawberry preserves, and of course, fresh strawberries. There’s even a make-your-own strawberry shortcake station.

And The Cottage Farm Stand will be bringing back their strawberry ale, which will only be available during the festival. For those who need a good cuddle – bunny rabbits you can hold and pet. Don’t forget to get a picture in front of their classic tractor.

Besides strawberry-themed food items, there will also be more than a dozen food trucks. The event was so popular last year, they doubled the space for parking for this year. Parking costs $5 with the money going to the Sorgho Fire Department.

The Cottage Farm Stand is located at 6869 KY-56 in Owensboro. They’re open Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. – 2 p.m. and 6:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. on weekends.