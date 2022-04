The Taco Festival will return to Evansville on Saturday. And in this week’s Tasty Tuesday, Ron Rhodes is giving us a preview of the festival.

Ron’s first stop was at the Salsarita’s Food Truck to taste a quesarito.

Next, Ron talked with Abraham Brown from La Campirana and tried a carnitas torta.

At his last stop, Ron spoke with Joe Notter, who is running the event, at the Coliseum.

For more information and to purchase tickets for the Taco Festival, visit Evansvilleevents.com.