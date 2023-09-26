Takeout Express is a Chinese tea house also has plenty of good grub. It’s authentic Chinese food made to your order.

Ron tries the house special brown rice which has chicken, shrimp and pork. They also have homemade chicken egg rolls.

Try their sweet and sour chicken, which is made fresh daily. They also have chicken broccoli. All their sauces are made in-house. Their most popular dish is their fried rice lo-mein and general tso’s chicken.

Takeout Express also offers some of your favorite Chinese sweet treats, like sweet sugar donuts and Boba tea.

Takeout Express is located off of North Green River Road, just south of Lynch. They’re in the shopping complex next to Old National Bank. They are open 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday.