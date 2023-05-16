Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Please enter a search term.
by: Audrey Walker
Posted: May 16, 2023 / 09:13 AM CDT
Updated: May 17, 2023 / 09:13 AM CDT
Let’s Get Fried will be at the Evansville Food Truck Festival May 28 at Bosse Field.
After nearly a year of waiting, the highly anticipated new Tom Cruise spy thriller, “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” is finally hitting theaters.
A simple camping cot can help you get a good night’s sleep, waking up refreshed for breakfast around the camping stove and a day of outdoor activities.
Each month, the BestReview Testing Lab evaluates new products in real-world conditions to determine how well they really perform.