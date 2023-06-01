If you’re looking for a boat load of seafood, head to Pier 17 in Evansville.

Pier 17 is on the east side of Evansville in front of Eastland Mall. If you have a big party, check out their family-size platter. It feeds 8-10 people and has craw fish, king crab, snow crab, lobster tail, black mussels, green mussels, and plenty of vegetables like potatoes, corn on the cob and broccoli.

If you’re not feeding a big family, they still have plenty of smaller-sized dishes. Their most popular item is the seafood boil. A boil can be customized to what you want and comes with your choice of vegetables and seasoning.

You can stop by at lunch or dinner, Pier 17 has plenty of options. They have a variety of sandwiches from their shrimp po’boy sandwich, to the catfish sandwich, cod fish sandwich, and a chicken tender sandwich.

Pier 17 is located at 600 N Green River Road in Evansville. They are open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Check out their Facebook page for a menu and daily specials.