What makes The Patron in Madisonville so unique is their mashup of Mexican and seafood.

The Patron Cocktail is one of their more interesting looking dishes that features seafood. Inside the bowl are crab legs, shrimp and scallops. Another big dish is the Molcajete Mexicano. It is served in a hot volcano stone molcajete filled with grilled chicken breast, rib-eye steak, shrimp, and Mexican sausage sautéed with onions, bell peppers and tomatoes all topped with a tomatillo green sauce and melted mozzarella cheese.

They also serve street tacos with your choice of meat from steak, pork, grilled chicken, beef tongue, beef tripe, and chorizo. You should also try their Pollo Patron. It’s a grilled chicken dish that comes with shrimp, zucchini, squash, mushrooms, rice and topped with cheese.

The unique Mexican flair doesn’t end with the food – it’s also in their drinks. And on Fridays and Saturdays they offer buy-one-get-one-free margaritas.

The Patron is located at 11 N Park Avenue in Madisonville. They are open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Fridays and Saturdays they are open until 10 p.m.