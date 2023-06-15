When you think Catfish Willy’s, you usually think of catfish, but they have a new menu.

Besides their seafood, Catfish Willy’s has plenty of good non-seafood items on their menu. Try out the Grippos shrimp kabobs, with potatoes, sausage, shrimp and corn on the cob. But there’s more Grippos-themed food – like the Grippos meatloaf. You can also try their Salisbury steak which is served with mashed potatoes. One of their more popular sides is the lobster mac and cheese.

For dessert, try their chocolate chip cookie dough fudge cake. They also have New York style cheesecake.

There’s also a new specialty drink to try: the mango-nada. You can even get a pineapple drink served in the pineapple.

Catfish Willy’s is located at 5720 E. Virginia St.in Evansville. They are open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.