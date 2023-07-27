Windy Hollow Biscuit House may have opened a new location in the old Ponderosa building in Owensboro, but it’s still the same great grub, now offered 6 days a week.

While the most popular dish is a classic breakfast – biscuit, sausage, gravy, eggs, bacon – don’t be afraid to try a messier dish, like the chicken mess. It comes in a skillet, with taters on the bottom, then eggs, gravy, cheese, sausage, bacon, and chicken on top. They have a bigger “mess” that weighs about five pounds and feeds about six people.

We have to mention their award winning shrimp n’ grits burger. It’s a biscuit with a burger, topped with a fried cheese grit cake, shrimp, and a Cajun sauce. It is not a burger for your hands.

For a sweet and salty breakfast dish, try Hallie’s Comet. It’s a biscuit with an egg, bacon and apple butter.

Windy Hollow Biscuit House is located at 630 Emory Drive in Owensboro. They are open Tuesday through Sunday, 7 a.m. until 2 p.m.