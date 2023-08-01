There’s a new place in the Tri-State where you can vent your frustration by throwing axes, then hit the virtual links, and have a great meal, too.

Woodchuck’s 47586 just opened in Tell City back in May. While they’re still building up their menu, one of their their unique dishes is the Chicago dog. This frank is topped with mustard, relish, spore peppers, sliced tomatoes, diced onions, celery salt, poppy seed and a dill pickle. Consider getting their veggie chips as a side. It’s fried green beans and breaded cauliflower served with ranch.

Perhaps the biggest draw is their axe throwing. They’re starting an axe league on August 2. It’ll last for eight weeks and then they’ll do another axe league right after that.

They also have more than 100 golf courses you can play on their golf simulator. Woodchuck’s hopes to get a golf league going as well.

Woodchuck’s 47586 is located at 1133 Main Street, Suite A, in Tell City. They are open Thursdays from 3 p.m. – 10 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m.