Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Please enter a search term.
by: Megan Belcher
Posted: Nov 15, 2023 / 02:19 PM CST
Updated: Nov 15, 2023 / 02:19 PM CST
If you haven’t tried the Dairiette in Henderson, you haven’t lived!
Chromebooks are the perfect entry-level computer for those on a budget. You can shop the best Black Friday Chromebook deals in our guide.
Black Friday is a great time to watch for Dyson deals. Now is the time to buy one from Walmart, where many Dyson products are already up to 40% off.
Plenty of terrific early Black Friday snowboard deal boards are already live, including excellent discounts on boards, apparel and other equipment.