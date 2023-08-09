Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Please enter a search term.
by: Makaelah Gilles
Posted: Aug 9, 2023 / 02:50 PM CDT
Updated: Aug 9, 2023 / 02:50 PM CDT
If you’re looking for a Mother’s Day gift that’s both pretty and functional, consider an item from Drew Barrymore’s Beautiful collection.
Snoop Dogg is on a roll with his latest product collaboration: the new Skechers footwear line. Here’s where you can buy these sensible, yet stylish shoes.
Fall is quickly approaching, and so are fall-themed Starbucks menu items! Read the latest scoop here on when the pumpkin spice latte is speculated to come back.