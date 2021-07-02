Velvet Bombers preparing for Friday After 5 reunion show 25 years later

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Velvet Bombers were one of the first band’s to play during the first season of Friday After 5.

Now 25 years later, the event has grown with downtown Owensboro. The Velvet Bombers have lost a few members in that time. As they take the stage tonight, they’ll be on the minds of the surviving members as they reunite for a show on riverfront.

Band members Gordy Wilcher and Bob Meacham sat down with Jake Boswell to discuss what they expect to feel on stage during the performance.

