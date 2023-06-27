Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Please enter a search term.
by: Makaelah Gilles
Posted: Jun 27, 2023 / 08:35 AM CDT
Updated: Jun 27, 2023 / 08:41 AM CDT
For many, a day at the beach is an ideal way to spend quality time. There are numerous things you can bring with you to take your beach day to the next level.
The iconic Furby toys you loved in the 1990s and 2000s are back — with a modern twist. Find out more about Hasbro’s newest Furby toys and their cool features.
Here are all the products you need to create the coziest of drive-ins in your backyard this summer.