Wanting to enjoy the sand and sun, but can’t make it to the beach? The Children’s Museum of Evansville is bringing the beach to you – literally! They’ve set up a beach along 5th Street in downtown Evansville and you can check it out during museum hours, Tuesday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday and Saturday until 5 p.m., and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.