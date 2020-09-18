Skip to content
Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Evansville
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
In Depth with Brad Byrd
Washington Newsroom
Your Local Election HQ
Newsfeed Now
Hispanic Heritage Month
Destination Indiana
Pass or Fail
Destination Illinois
Top Stories
Mayor awards Vaughan, Burton with visionary and humanitarian award
Top Stories
West Side Nut Club announces new details surrounding Fall Festival
Cracker Barrel set to add these alcoholic drinks to its menus
Lawsuit claims mayor’s office exaggerated Nashville COVID-19 numbers to close bars; Cooper’s office says not true
Video
WATCH NOW: United Way’s Virtual 2020 Kickoff
Sports
Local Sports
Home Team Friday
Tennessee Titans
SEC Football
ACC Football
Japan 2020
The Big Game
Bear Blitz
Korn Ferry Tour 2020
Indy Blitz
Top Stories
Sports photographer’s Big Ten Zoom spoof goes viral
Video
Top Stories
Highlights: Owensboro Catholic vs Hopkins Co. Central
Video
Playbook week 2 – Canceled ACC games and ranked matchups
Video
28 student-athletes, four coaches quarantine after two COVID-19 cases reported in Catholic Diocese of Evansville school
Video
Big Game Bound Week 2: Who started strong and who struggled
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Destination Weather
Storm Tracker
Weather Wall
Weather Radio
Tower Cams
Ron’s FuNkY FrUiT
COVID
Coronavirus Watch Indiana
Coronavirus Watch Kentucky
Coronavirus Watch Illinois
COVID-19 by the numbers in the Tri-State
About
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Sharing media with Eyewitness News WEHT/WTVW
Stay Connected
Work For Us
Honors and Recognitions
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Community
Help Us Stock the Shelters
Community Calendar
Hoosier Lottery
Hooked on Science
Pledge of Allegiance
ABC 25 Changing Frequencies
Lifestyles
Tasty Tuesday
A Healthy You
Medical Minute
The Mel Robbins Show
Horoscopes
Garden Guy Charlie Stocker
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Charge Running
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Organizing Your Garage
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Helping Families & Children in Need
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – St. Peter’s UCC Kuchen Sale
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles King’s Kitchen (09/17/20)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles Pop Up CKB (09/17/20)
Video
Contests
Tristate Deals
Tristate Pros
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Links from Eyewitness News
Friday, September 18
Hancock County Public Schools transition plan
Trending Stories
Lawsuit claims mayor’s office exaggerated Nashville COVID-19 numbers to close bars; Cooper’s office says not true
Video
West Side Nut Club announces new details surrounding Fall Festival
Weather
Daviess County students taking advantage of buses providing WIFI
Video
New guidance on opening Kentucky schools