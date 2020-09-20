Skip to content
Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Evansville
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
In Depth with Brad Byrd
Washington Newsroom
Your Local Election HQ
Stimulus
Newsfeed Now
Hispanic Heritage Month
Pass or Fail
Links from Eyewitness News
Destination Illinois
Destination Indiana
Top Stories
Owensboro man facing attempted murder charge after allegedly stabbing officer in face
Video
Top Stories
Don’t fall for harvest season driving hazards
WATCH LIVE: Countdown to the Emmys
Owensboro woman charged with attempted murder
Video
Chemo Buddies reverse parade reminds survivors that hope is not canceled
Video
Sports
Local Sports
Home Team Friday
Tennessee Titans
SEC Football
ACC Football
Japan 2020
The Big Game
Bear Blitz
Korn Ferry Tour 2020
Indy Blitz
Top Stories
North wins ninth-straight sectional title
Video
Top Stories
SEC announces roster, positional guidelines for cancellations
TN Nation: Titans host Jaguars in home opener
Video
VOTE: Week 5 Home Team Friday Play of the Night
Video
Home Team Friday: Two Minute Drill (9/18/20)
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Destination Weather
Storm Tracker
Weather Wall
Weather Radio
Tower Cams
Ron’s FuNkY FrUiT
COVID
Coronavirus Watch Indiana
Coronavirus Watch Kentucky
Coronavirus Watch Illinois
COVID-19 by the numbers in the Tri-State
About
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
TV Schedule
Contact Us
Sharing media with Eyewitness News WEHT/WTVW
Stay Connected
Work For Us
Honors and Recognitions
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Community
Help Us Stock the Shelters
Community Calendar
Hoosier Lottery
Hooked on Science
Pledge of Allegiance
ABC 25 Changing Frequencies
Lifestyles
Tasty Tuesday
A Healthy You
Medical Minute
The Mel Robbins Show
Horoscopes
Garden Guy Charlie Stocker
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Charge Running
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Organizing Your Garage
Video
Top Stories
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – Helping Families & Children in Need
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles – St. Peter’s UCC Kuchen Sale
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles King’s Kitchen (09/17/20)
Video
ABC 25 Local Lifestyles Pop Up CKB (09/17/20)
Video
Contests
Tristate Deals
Tristate Pros
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
News
Video shows woman attacking members of California tribe protesting border wall
Trending Stories
Owensboro woman charged with attempted murder
Video
Owensboro man facing attempted murder charge after allegedly stabbing officer in face
Video
Weather
Owensboro man dies by suicide after traffic stop reveals felony warrants
Video
South Carolina teacher fired after ‘inexcusable’ Facebook post
Video