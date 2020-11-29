Small plane crash reported near French Lick

FRENCH LICK, Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana State Police responded to a small plane crash around 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

State police and several local agencies responded to the scene near French Lick’s Airport.

Officials say the pilot was the only person onboard the single-engine plane and walked away with no injuries.

The investigation remains ongoing.

(This story was originally published on November 28, 2020)