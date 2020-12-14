What’s the most popular gift in my state?

(WEHT) What are Americans buying as gifts for Christmas? The folks at AT&T put together a list of the most popular gifts in each state. Here’s a look at what’s popular in the Tri-State:

Illinois – Air Fryer

Indiana – Baby Yoda Toy

Kentucky – Air Fryer

Air fryers are the most popular by far across the nation, followed by weighted blankets. Baby Yoda toys are also the top picks in nine states.

To find the most popular holiday gifts listed on Amazon, AT&T analyzed Ahrefs keywords based on domain (amazon.com), traffic, and volume. From there, they ranked each keyword based on overall traffic. They compiled the top ten keywords and used Google Shopping data to break down each item’s popularity by state (including DC) over the past ninety days.

(This story was originally published on December 14, 2020)

