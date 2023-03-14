Monster Jam Sweepstakes 2023

Skip to content
Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Evansville
36°
Sign Up
Evansville
36°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local
Black History Month
Your Local Election HQ
Crime
Politics from The Hill
In Depth with Brad Byrd
Indiana
Kentucky
Illinois
Links from Eyewitness News
Press Releases
Automotive News
Top Stories
Comedian Heather Land coming to Evansville
Top Stories
Wayback Burgers announces ‘Donation Day’ benefitting …
Mitch McConnell released from hospital
Video
Warrick County School Board announces new superintendent
Color-changing lights could be coming to Evansville …
Video
Sports
Local Sports
Home Team Friday
HTF MVP
HTF Play of the Night
HTF Off the Gridiron
HTF Countdown
Friday Night Matchups
Indy Blitz
Bear Blitz
Top Stories
FIFA expands 2026 World Cup again to create 104-game …
Top Stories
Edey, Jackson-Davis, Wilson headline AP All-America …
‘Fosbury Flop’ high jumper Dick Fosbury dies at 76
Infantino holds FIFA power as voters share World …
Competition or exhibition? WBC’s pitching rules loom …
Weather
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Storm Tracker
Weather Wall
Weather Window
Weather Radio
Tower Cams
3 Degree Guarantee
Submit your school closing
Register your business, school for our weather closing alerts
About
Meet the Team
Advertise with Us
TV Schedule
Tristate On The Go Mobile Apps
Contact Us
Work For Us
Email Signup
Sign Up for Text Alerts
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Community
Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month
Guns and Hoses 2023
Pledge of Allegiance
Jim Hunter Movie Reviews
Help Us Stock the Shelters
Community Calendar
Hoosier Lottery
A Healthy You
Lifestyles
Tasty Tuesday
Tasty Tuesday Deals
Joe’s Kitchen
BestReviews Daily Deals
BestReviews
Horoscopes
Medical Minute
25 Days of Giveaways
Top Stories
HCPL Presents an Evening with Tarryn Fisher
Video
Top Stories
Annual Risk Report from the BBB
Video
Top Stories
Donnie Mays’ Peach Cobbler
Video
Take Action on Your Hearing
Video
New Events in Downtown Evansville This Year
Video
Lexie Fankhouser’s Jalapeno Poppers
Video
Contests
3 Degree Guarantee
Monster Jam Sweepstakes 2023
Hoosier Lottery Walk on the Wild Side 2023
Donut Bank Breakfast Club
KWC Women’s Basketball Ticket Sweepstakes
Crunch Fitness Sweepstakes 2023
Tristate Half off Deals
Previous Contest Winners
Tristate Pros
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Tristate Job Fair
Tristate Job Listings
Remarkable Women 2023
Search
Please enter a search term.
Monster Jam Sweepstakes 2023
Trending Stories
Linton-Stockton basketball coach suspended following …
West Franklin bar employee sentenced in drug investigation
Police find toddler wandering outside alone in Evansville
Indiana bus driver arrested for choking student
Maine lobster industry sues over do-not-eat listing