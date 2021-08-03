10 Purdue students win in-state tuition for being vaccinated against COVID-19

Quentin Betts the first winner of Purdue’s Old Golden Ticket.

(WEHT)– 10 Purdue students rolled up their sleeves for a COVID-19 vaccine, a golden ticket and free in-state tuition for a year.

Quentin Betts was the first winner Tuesday morning. He is an incoming freshman from Indianapolis who plans to study finance when he begins his Boilermaker experience in about 3 weeks.

Betts is among nine other winners from Indiana, Ohio, Texas, England and South Korea who won nearly $10,000 for tuition.

To be eligible for Purdue’s vaccine lottery, students had to submit proof of vaccination by July 15.

Even though it’s too late to participate in the Old Golden Ticket giveaway, there’s still time for Purdue students to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The deadline is August 13 for students to submit their vaccine verification documentation to be excused from routine surveillance testing, which begins August 23. The testing could be as frequent as weekly. Vaccinated students will also avoid potentially disrupting their studies with a 14-day quarantine if they experience a high-risk exposure to someone with COVID-19.