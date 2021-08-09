100-year-old deadlifts 165 pounds, sets record as oldest female competitive powerlifter

(WEHT)– Edith Murway-Traina is the oldest female competitive powerlifter in the world. She can deadlift up to 165 pounds. This is something she’s been working towards for nearly a decade.

Murway-Traina is a great-great-grandmother from Tampa, Florida, and is a Guinness World Record Holder. The centenarian can deadlift 165 pounds and bench press 65.

She was a performer and dancer years ago, but didn’t starting lifting until she was 91 after seeing friends doing it. For Murway-Traina, this started as a hobby.

“I picked up a few bars, and they got to be fun,” Murway-Traina said she has competed in more than a dozen competitions and is preparing for another in November. “I’m expecting in November I will have another trophy with a whole bunch of applause.