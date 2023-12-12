OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) –With the help of the Owensboro Professional Bull Riders Series, an organization in Union County surprised 1,000 students with a free pair of shoes.

Cravens Elementary School, Foust Elementary and Hager Pre-School all received visits from Happy Feet Equals Learning Feet.

Happy Feet says they provide shoes and socks to disadvantaged students in 20 Kentucky counties.

The organization says typically they can’t afford to provide shoes to every child.

Recipients are selected by a Family Resource Officer, but students were fitted to find their correct size, before staff and city officials helped the children pick out a new pair of shoes.

A $30,000 donation from Rally Point Events made it happen.

One 5th grader tells us– he knows exactly what he’ll tell his mom when he gets home.

“I’m gonna tell her that i got new shoes. She’s gonna be excited because they’re free,” says Dante Henry-Baize, a fifth grader at Cravens Elementary.

“We have a lot of students that walk to school each and every day. Sometimes, it’s raining or cold or wet. It’s just important that they have a good pair of shoes to get to school in. While they’re here, that’s one less thing they have to focus on. Not having a good pair of shoes, that could distract from learning,” says Logan Johnson, the Assistant Principal of the Cravens Elementary.

Happy Feet says shoes are provided through a partnership and all of their staff are volunteers.

Since their conception, they say almost 500,000 pairs of shoes have been purchased.