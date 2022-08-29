Evansville, Ind. (WEHT)– A local beauty shop is cleaning up a mess after the owners say they were broken into late last night. Police responded to the Beauty Plus on Vann and Covert Avenue early Sunday morning after a passerby called 911 saying the glass door had been broken. Kashana No and her husband co-own the store and say they were shocked to see the broken glass.

“We have never had any break-ins like this before since my husband and I have co-owned this store. We have not had anything like this. It was very shocking,” she says.

Surveillance video released to Eyewitness News shows two people stealing dyes, jewelry, hair dye, wigs and chemicals. No says it appears the alleged thieves did their homework.

“They knew exactly not to park in the front of our store because we have cameras facing the parking lots,” she says.

No also thinks the burglars made more than one trip to the store and estimates they stole around $10,000 worth of items.

“The took some of our most expensive waves,” she says.

No and her husband spent the day securing the building, cleaning up glass, and were able to open as normal.

“We know that our store does service the community and we wanted to be sure to be open to the people who come and service us,” she says.

Anybody with information about the burglary is asked to call the police.